Mumbai: Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar has quit acting.

In a recent conversation with First India Telly, the `Sasural Simar Ka’ actress said that she has decided to take a step back from her acting career to focus on the joys of motherhood.

“I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I am done. Mujhe aur kaam nahi karna hai. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother,” she said.

While her fans will undoubtedly miss seeing her on-screen, they wholeheartedly support her decision to prioritize her family and embrace motherhood. Her last project was Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and has stayed away from television since then.

Dipika Kakar tied the knot with Shoaib Ibrahim in a traditional nikah ceremony on February 22, 2017. She accepted Islam and reportedly changed her name to ‘Faiza’ to marry Shoaib. The couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram in January this year.