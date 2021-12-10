JAMMU: The Geological Survey of India has accomplished the preliminary survey for scientific exploration of sapphire mines in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officers stated on Friday.

Sapphire discovered within the Paddar Valley within the district is legendary world-over for its distinctive peacock blue color, they stated.

Positioned at an altitude of 4,742 metres above sea degree, a 116-km stretch within the valley is estimated to have a reserve of sapphire price Rs 2,700 crore, the officers stated.

Until now, excessive geographical situations and lack of sources have hampered industrial exploitation of this precious stone, officers of the J&Ok Minerals Restricted, a authorities firm, stated.

Extraction of sapphires from Paddar started in 1885 they usually achieved legendary standing within the jewelry world. The gems mined throughout this era are valued extremely and often fetch huge costs around the globe, they stated.

The preliminary survey for Paddar sapphire mines has been accomplished by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and additional choices are being explored for the scientific exploration of the world, officers stated.

The standing of the preliminary survey was mentioned by high officers at a gathering of the board of administrators of the J&Ok Minerals Restricted right here, and it was chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Mehta.

Mehta directed {that a} committee be constituted to judge the amount of sapphire reserves and design an acceptable mechanism for its sustainable extraction.

The panel may also suggest future plan of action on this regard, he stated.

In line with a discover issued by J&Ok Minerals Restricted, the valuable stone, which is legendary for its distinctive peacock blue color, isn’t present in different components of the world.

The sapphire present in Kishtwar is famend for its readability and transparency, and are primarily used for jewelry, with a excessive decorative worth, it stated.

The value of those “pure sapphires” simply crosses USD 100,000 a carat, making them the costliest of their class, the officers stated.

It was additionally knowledgeable within the assembly that regardless of the COVID-19 disaster, which had far-reaching financial and social repercussions, J&Ok Minerals Restricted confirmed passable efficiency and continued to ship much-needed uncooked materials to mineral-based industries in Jammu and Kashmir, they stated.

The officers unhappy the corporate for the primary time has ventured into minor mineral exploitation and has operationalised 4 minor mineral blocks within the Jammu area.

This has ensured a daily provide of development materials like sand and boulders to varied tasks, together with the development of AIIMS, IIM, ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, and works on the Nationwide Freeway-44, they stated.

Relating to the Kalakote mines, the mining division has been requested to conduct a security audit by way of the Director-Normal, Mines Security, Authorities of India, inside three months, and rationalise extra labour from these mines to different minor minerals mines, the officers stated.

Mehta additionally reviewed the functioning of the Parlanka Gypsum mines in Ramban district and directed allotment of further blocks to J&Ok Minerals Restricted for reinforcing gypsum extraction, which at present stands at 40,000 metric tonnes a month.

The chief secretary, whereas appreciating the efforts of the administration for making the company self-reliant, requested it to discover potentialities of additional mineral extraction in Jammu and Kashmir. “This can assist to develop the mineral-based industries within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and create extra employment within the area” he added. (Companies)

