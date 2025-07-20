SANJY: Police conduct drill in Ganderbal

Srinagar, July 19: Police today conducted an extensive mock drill along key points of the Amarnath Yatra route in Ganderbal.

The exercise was meticulously planned to simulate various emergency scenarios, including terror threats, stampedes, medical emergencies, evacuation procedures, natural disasters, and crowd management challenges. It aimed to assess the coordination, alertness, and responsiveness of different security forces and stakeholders involved in Yatra duty, including J&K Police, CAPFs, ITBP, SDRF, and civil administration.

The drill was conducted at strategically crucial areas, particularly vulnerable stretches where swift and efficient action could be critical in the event of a crisis. Special emphasis was laid on real-time communication, inter-agency coordination, use of available resources, and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The entire exercise was conducted under the supervision of senior officers from the Police and Security establishments. They closely monitored each phase of the drill, reviewed operational preparedness, and provided constructive feedback to further enhance on-ground capabilities.

Importantly, the mock drill was carried out without causing any disruption to the movement of Yatris or inconvenience to the general public. The public extended full cooperation, for which the Police expressed deep gratitude.

Police once again reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to maintaining peace and order throughout the Yatra period, ensuring that devotees have a safe and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience.