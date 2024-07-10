SANJY: IGP Kashmir reviews security

Srinagar, July 10: IGP Kashmir, V.K Birdi chaired a crucial coordination and security meeting at the Nunwan base camp. The Meeting was attended by a range of stakeholders, including Police officers, the Army, CAPF forces, NDRF, SDRF, MRT, Base camp directors, and Security, Traffic, and intelligence agencies.

The IGP directed all Security agencies to work in close coordination to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra. Emphasizing the importance of collective effort and coordination, he stressed the need to prevent any potential threats and ensure the safety of Pilgrims. Birdi also sought details about frisking and X-ray scanning equipment, highlighting the necessity of thorough checks.

During the meeting, security forces and intelligence agencies shared their views and ideas. The IGP instructed District Police officers to design strategies based on these inputs. He also requested updates from Panjtarni, Sheshnag, and Chandwari base camps.

The meeting was also attended by Yatra Officer, Sujit Kumar; DIG SKR, Javid Ahmad Matoo; SSP Anantnag, Dr. G V Sundeep Chakravarthy; as well as officers from CAPF, Security, Traffic, and the Army.

The review meeting underscored the commitment of all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims.