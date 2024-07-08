SANJY 2024: Directorate of Rural Sanitation adopts innovative sanitation measures

SRINAGAR, JULY 08: In a dedicated effort to ensure an eco-friendly Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2024, the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj J&K, has adopted a novel approach to sanitation management.

Since June 27th, over 7,000 sanitation workers have been engaged to maintain cleanliness and uphold a zero-landfill policy along the pilgrimage routes.

The Department has integrated a comprehensive strategy, focusing on Men, Machinery, Mechanism, Maintenance, Monitoring, and Motivation to achieve sustainable sanitation. This holistic approach ensures efficient waste management and promotes a cleaner environment for the thousands of pilgrims participating in the Yatra. As of July 8th, the waste collection and processing details on Pahalgam and Baltal Axis are – Total Quantity of Wet Waste Collected in Tonnes is 43.30. Total Quantity of Wet Waste Processed in Tonnes is 43.17. Total Quantity of Wet Waste Sent to EFL is 0.01 Similarly, total Quantity of Dry Waste Collected in Tonnes is 43.85. Total Quantity of Dry Waste Processed in Tonnes is 42.55 and total Quantity of Dry Waste Sent to EFLis 0.00 The cumulative figures of waste on both the axis remained 114.57 tonnes. Total Quantity of Waste Processed in tonnes remained 85.72. Total Inert Waste generated in tonnes remained 27.43. The concerted efforts of the waste management teams have yielded impressive results in managing plastic, wet, and inert waste along the pilgrimage route.

Plastic Waste Management: A total of 43.30 tonnes of plastic waste has been collected. This waste has been efficiently bailed and securely stacked at designated locations. The collected plastic waste would be supplied to registered recyclers like Baba Traders operating in Jammu and Kashmir and the non- recyclable plastic would be supplied to Ultra Tech Cement Plant where it is mixed with conventional fuel to form blended fuel, which would be used in kilns during clinker production process. These measures ensure that plastic waste is properly managed, minimizing its impact on the environment.

Wet Waste Processing: The collection of wet waste has reached 43.85 tonnes. This waste is being processed in composting beds, following best practices to produce high-quality manure. The manure would be supplied to the agriculture department as an alternative to chemicals and fertilizers. This initiative not only reduced waste but also promoted sustainable agricultural practices by generating valuable compost and promoting organic farming.

Inert Waste Disposal: Inert waste generation stands at 27.43 tonnes. Of this, 24 tonnes have been responsibly disposed of at the Achan dumping site of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). Additionally, 3 tonnes of inert waste have been loaded into compactors for further processing. This systematic approach ensures that inert waste is managed effectively, reducing its impact on the environment. “These waste management initiatives are part of the broader commitment to maintain the sanctity and cleanliness of the pilgrimage route,” Director General Rural Sanitation, Anoo Malhotra said, adding, the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including the waste management teams, local authorities, and volunteers, have been instrumental in achieving these milestones.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024 continues to uphold the principles of environmental stewardship, ensuring that the pilgrimage remains a memorable and sustainable experience for all devotees. The Directorate’s commitment to effective waste management highlights their dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the region and ensuring a sustainable pilgrimage experience. By processing all collected waste, the initiative sets a high standard for environmental conservation and responsible waste disposal.