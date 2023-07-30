Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt is all set for the sequel of cult blockbuster ‘iSmart Shankar’ titled ‘Double iSmart’.

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to reveal his character as Big Bull in his first-look poster from the movie on his birthday.

Sharing his excitement about working on the movie, Sanjay Dutt tweeted on Saturday.

“It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz 🤗 Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024😊 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects”.

— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 29, 2023