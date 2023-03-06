For several days now, reports have circulated that Sanjay Dutt will join the Hera Pheri franchise with Hera Pheri 3.

According to reports, he will play Ravi Kishan’s distant brother.

Now, the actor has spoken out about it.

He confirmed his involvement in the film and expressed excitement about working with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

Sankjay Dutt was present at a store launch, where he was asked about whether he would be a part of the Firoz Nadiadwala film. To this he replied,“Yes, I am doing the film.

I am delighted to collaborate with the entire team on this prestigious production; my relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala has been long-standing and I am especially thrilled to work with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla had shared details about Dutt’s role in the film. A source close to the film had told the portal, “Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ravi Kishan’s distant brother. Ravi Kishan is one of the many characters fooled by Raju, Shyam and Baburao in Phir Hera Pheri. Sanjay comes into the picture in the comic capacity to represent the whacky track around Ravi Kishan and Sharat Saxena.”

Suniel Shetty had earlier shared a long post on his LinkedIn profile. He began the post by talking about Hera Pheri 3. “So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question(sic),” he wrote.