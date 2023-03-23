Weeks after her retirement, India’s tennis star Sania Mirza performed Umrah with her family.

Sania took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with her family. She captioned the pictures, “Allhamdulillah May Allah accept our prayers ..”

The photographs featured Sania’s parents, her sister, Anam, and her son, Izhaan, and it was too adorable to be missed. We can also see Anam’s husband and other family members in the pictures, but it was her daughter, Dua, who stole the limelight in her hijab.

Many users also commented asking about her husband-cricketer Shoaib Malik. “Where is Shoaib Malik?”, asked one user. “Just that Shoaib brother is not in it,” wrote another user.

Rumours about Sania and Shoaib’s divorce have been going around since last year. The duo married in 2010 and welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.

Notably, there was no fairytale ending on offer for Mirza as the Indian tennis player and her American women’s doubles partner Madison Keys lost their first-round encounter 6-4, 6-0 to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova at the Dubai Tennis Stadium. Mirza had earlier announced that she will retire after the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.