Mumbai: Former actor Sana Khan has taken on the trolls who circulated a video with claims that her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad dragged her after attending Baba Siddique’s annual iftar party on Sunday.

“This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me, in fact. We lost contact with the driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and (getting) uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit and have water and some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did not want to disturb the paps (paparazzi), who were there clicking pics of all the guests,” she wrote on Instagram

“So just a request, please don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for your concern. Loads of love to everyone here,” she added.

Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad were targeted by netizens when a video of the couple during the event went viral on social media.

Netizens alleged that Mufti Anas dragged Sana, who is expecting her first child away from the paparazzi at the annual Baba Siddique iftar party. Just after a few raised questions about the behavior of Mufti Anas, the former actress issued a clarification on why Anas walked quickly in the video.

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad got hitched in November 2020 and the couple is all set to welcome their first child in June this year.