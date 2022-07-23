Jammu: Four people including three minors were killed and 15 others injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck near the Samba bus stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police official said all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Later four of them succumbed.

The official identified the deceased as Suman Kumari (40), Muskan (6), Rahul (8), and Krish (6)—all residents of Samba.

The injured have been identified as Geeta Devi (70), Minakashi Devi (12), Veena Devi (40), Usha Devi (42), Rekha Devi (35), Neha Devi (26), Geeta Devi (34), Ritika (7), Jyoti Devi (30), Garo Devi (48), Jyoti Devi (70), Champa Devi (58), Arshi Devi (15), Neha Devi and Shani Devi (40)—all residents of Samba.