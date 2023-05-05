Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha has uprooted Khans of Bollywood to become the top popular Indian celebrity on IMDb.

‘Oo Antava’ girl defeated two of Bollywood‘s biggest names, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, and other powerful Hindi actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, to grab the top spot.

Samantha has emerged as an alarming force, capturing the hearts and imaginations of audiences worldwide.

On the professional front, fans are looking forward to Samantha’s performance alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian version of Citadel, which is set to premiere soon. And, if rumors are to be believed, she may even get to showcase her singing abilities in Pushpa 2 with a special song. Samantha has won the hearts of audiences all over the world with her incredible talent, stunning looks, and undeniable charisma. She also has Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.