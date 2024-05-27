Salvatore International School brings laurels to J&K

SRINAGAR: Salvatore International School, Sumbal once again brought laurels to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by clinching gold and silver in the WAKO India National Children’s and Cadets Kickboxing Championship organised by Maharashtra Kickboxing Association, held at Shiv Chatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex Pune.

Waqas Hafiz and Muneeb Zahoor, students of Salvatore International School, won gold and silver against Haryana and Punjab respectively in Light Combat. Speaking on the feat, the Chairwoman Haya Qazi mentioned that the school since its inception has advocated holistic development, which includes not only academics but also sports and extra curricular that help in developing life skills from an early age.

The school has previously won silver in the Wako India Open International Tournament held in New Delhi and holds a record in winning in national level sports tournaments.