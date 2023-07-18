Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has clarified that neither he nor his production banner Salman Khan Films are associated with any third party for casting in films.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared the statement and shared that legal action would be taken against those using his identity or his company’s name for fraud purposes.

The notice read as follows: “This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films.”

Salman added to “not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose.”

“Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr. Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unauthorized manner.”

Salman Khan Films (SKF) was established by the ‘Dabangg’ star in 2011. It has backed movies such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Hero’, ‘Dabangg 3’, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’

On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif.