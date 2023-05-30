Mumbai: Salman Khan has decided no to Aamir Khan who wanted him to cast in the Hindi remake of the Spanish film ‘Campeones,’ titled ‘Champions.’

Producer of the film Aamir Khan had approached Salman to play the male lead and an official announcement was expected in March.

According to the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman was pretty keen on working with Aamir in his sports drama directed by RS Prasanna. However, he was forced to withdraw from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Salman has Tiger 3, Tiger Vs Pathaan spy universe, and Kick sequel in his sleeves already. He will also be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Bigg Boss Season 17 this year.

Every setback opens up new opportunities, and in this case, Aamir Khan has now reportedly approached Ranbir Kapoor for the lead role in ‘Champions’.

“Ranbir has heard the narration and has expressed interest. If everything works out, he will be seen in the lead with Champions,” a source was quoted saying in Bollywood Hungama.

While the final release date and timeline have yet to be determined, it is expected to hit theatres in 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on this promising project as the paperwork is finalized.

Although Salman Khan’s departure from the film was disappointing, the prospect of seeing Ranbir Kapoor take on a sports drama and bring his own spin to the role has sparked interest and excitement.