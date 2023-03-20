Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received threats via emails, following which Mumbai Police beefed up security outside his residence. Salman Khan has received Y category security, as he is perceived to be under threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Media reports said a case has also been registered in Bandra Police station regarding the same by the actor’s close associate, under IPC sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and another person for allegedly issuing threats to the actor.

The threat to Salman Khan’s life came to the forefront after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s death.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan’s office.

This comes after another media house had released a ‘super exclusive’ video with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has claimed that Salman Khan had insulted his community by killing Blackbuck deer. Bishnoi had claimed in the interview that he would ‘break Salman Khan’s ego’.