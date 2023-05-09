Mumbai police issued a look out circular against an Indian Student in UK for allegedly sending threatening emails to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Reportedly the student used the name of gangster Goldy Brar to send the mail to the superstar.

For the unversed, actor Salman Khan received a threatening email in March this year. Following the case, the Mumbai police later filed an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Garg and Goldy Brar for sending threatening emails to Khan.

During an appearance at a television programme, Salman also spoke about the Y+ category security which he received by Mumbai Police amid the death threat.

“Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security,” he said.