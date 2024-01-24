Hyderabad: Unveiling its 2024 Telugu film lineup, Netflix India launches “Netflix Pandaga.” This campaign showcases a stellar slate of 12 movies, featuring renowned actors such as Jr NTR, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda, and more.

Netflix has secured the post-theatrical digital rights for these films, ensuring their availability on the platform following their cinematic release. With Netflix Pandaga, the streaming giant aims to captivate and connect with the Telugu-speaking audience worldwide, offering a curated selection of the finest Telugu cinema.

Netflix India’s Big Deal With South Cinema

According to reports, Netflix spent a whopping big amount of around 700 crores to acquire the digital streaming rights of Telugu films. This is an unprecedented move by the global streaming giant, this reflects the growing demand and popularity of Telugu cinema among the OTT audience, both in India and abroad.

Netflix has bought the streaming rights of Salaar, a two-part action thriller starring Prabhas, for all five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi) for a staggering Rs 162 crore. Similarly, Netflix has offered Rs 100 crore for the digital rights of Pushpa 2, the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun. Netflix has also bagged the digital rights of Devara, starring Jr NTR, for all languages for a very big price that is close to Rs 150 crore.OTT rights of Animal have been sold for a huge price of Rs 100 crore, and Hi Nanna, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, Which is already available on Netflix and its digital rights have sold for a staggering amount of Rs 37 crore.

According to Monika Shergill, VP – Content, Netflix India, “The 50% YoY growth in Netflix’s South content viewing reflects the strong appeal of our Telugu movie offering. This year’s lineup, packed with the best of Telugu blockbuster cinema and the industry’s biggest stars, is set to captivate audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to bring the finest of Telugu cinema to viewers in India and across the globe.”

Netflix’s Pandaga is thus a win-win situation for both the makers and the viewers of Telugu cinema, who can look forward to a year full of entertainment and celebration!

