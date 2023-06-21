New Delhi: Sakshi Kochhar has earned a rare honor by becoming the ‘Youngest Commercial Pilot of India’

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on May 30, 2005, Sakshi completed her primary education in Parwanoo. She completed her 10th class in Himachal Pradesh and had nurtured an interest in flying airplanes since then.

.Coming from a business family dealing in footwear and apparel, she yearned to become a Pilot since childhood.

Sakshi Kochhar becomes ‘Youngest Commercial Pilot of India’ at 18 4

“I am so lucky to have been brought up in a loving family consisting of my grandparents, parents, and an elder brother who always fostered me to achieve my dreams,” Sakshi told ANI.

She also termed that getting CPL is a costlier task on foreign soil but her family supported her fully and now she is a CPL holder and looking to fly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aviation is a very costlier business and I spent around 70 lacs to get CPL. Once I get the job I will return the money to my parents,” she told news agency.

Sakshi Kochhar becomes ‘Youngest Commercial Pilot of India’ at 18 5

Sakshi wants to make her parents proud. Right from the tender age of 10, Sakshi was fascinated by the aviation industry developed a passion in her to becoming a pilot, and aspired to do something big in life. The talented girl momentarily left her passion for learning dance in which she was declared the first runner-up in the Dance Competition at the State level.

She opted to study for her Senior Secondary Education (12th Standard) at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh.

Thereafter, she pursued to achieve her goal for which she joined the Skyline Aviation Club in Mumbai for her Commercial Pilot License (CPL) training.

After completing initial theory training of four months, the aviation club deputed her for advanced flight training with their designated training center in the USA.

The girl who never lived alone in her life was full of determination and went ahead to travel 8,500 miles far to the USA for training to become a pilot.

Sakshi Kochhar achieved her target within seven and half months which coincided with her 18th birthday when she received her Commercial Pilot License and became the youngest Commercial Pilot of India.

Interestingly even the previous record of the youngest commercial pilot was held by a girl the 19-year-old Maitri Patel, a farmer’s daughter from Surat, who was also trained under Sakshi’s mentor captain Dr AD Manek, the pilot Instructor.