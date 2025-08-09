Sakeena inaugurates Science Block at GHSS DK Marg

KULGAM, AUGUST 09: Minister for Education, Sakeena Itoo, today inaugurated the newly constructed Science Block at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), D K Marg besides participating in Parent-Teachers Meet (PTM) of the institute.

Director School Education Kashmir, CEO Kulgam, Principal GHSS D.K Marg, SDM DH Pora, senior officers of district administration, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion of the Cluster PTM, the Minister said that the government is focused to ensure access to quality education for all, adding that concrete measures are being taken to strengthen the educational infrastructure across the region. She added that the government is actively creating and upgrading the school infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir to provide students with modern, well-equipped learning environments.

The Minister further said that the students possess immense talent and the government is giving special focus to the education and health sectors, ensuring inclusive development. She noted that there is ample talent among the students which needs to be tapped in a positive way by providing them with platforms to showcase their abilities, including those from remote areas. The Minister highlighted that the schools will be equipped with all kind of basic amenities like washrooms, fencing and other essential facilities to create a better learning environment.

The Minister also said that the tourism potential of DH Pora and its surrounding areas like Aharbal, Kongwattan, Kounsarnag and Panchan Pathri areas, known for their pristine beauty, rich biodiversity and trekking routes, will be tapped to boost tourism activities in these areas.