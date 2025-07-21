‘Saiyaara’ Scores ₹83 Cr Weekend, Among 2025’s Top Grossers

Mohit Suri’s romantic film ‘Saiyaara’, featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has delivered a stunning debut at the Indian box office. The film raked in an estimated ₹83 crore (India net) over its opening weekend, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood openers of 2025 and setting a new benchmark for films led by newcomers.

According to box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned ₹21 crore on Day 1, ₹25 crore on Day 2, and peaked on Sunday with ₹37 crore — marking a strong upward trend driven by positive word-of-mouth and strong occupancy, especially in evening shows which hit as high as 88.15%. Overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday stood at an impressive 71.18%.

The film now ranks among the top five biggest Bollywood opening weekends of the year — trailing only behind Chhaava (₹121.43 crore), Housefull 5 (₹91.83 crore), and Sikandar (₹86.44 crore). It has already outperformed Suri’s previous hits including Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2, and surpassed the lifetime earnings of several debut-led projects such as Student of the Year (₹70 crore) and Dhadak (₹95.12 crore), with only a few crore to go.

Trade analysts attribute Saiyaara’s success to a winning combination of fresh faces, emotional depth, and a gripping soundtrack. The film has especially resonated with younger audiences who are connecting with its raw and realistic take on love.

Director Mohit Suri, known for his emotionally rich storytelling, said in an interview, “In love, there will be pain. If love is not real, it’s not felt. I believe in it more than I fantasise about it.”

The film has not only outshone domestic competitors but also outperformed Hollywood releases like James Gunn’s Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth. It is now just a few crores short of surpassing Rebirth’s two-week total of ₹86.6 crore.

With strong buzz and packed theatres, all eyes are on Monday’s numbers to see whether Saiyaara can continue its historic run and cement its place as the year’s breakout blockbuster.