‘Saiyaara’: Kashmiri duo hits Bollywood high note

Srinagar, July 24: Kashmiri musicians Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami arrived in Mumbai without film offers or industry contacts. What they carried with them was talent, hope, and the music they had created together back home in Kashmir. They planned to stay for just two weeks, with enough money to cover only 14 days. It was a make-or-break moment for the duo.

By Day 13, that moment arrived. A chance encounter with Bollywood composer Tanishk Bagchi turned their modest gamble into a career-changing opportunity. Bagchi, moved by their sound, welcomed them onto the team working on Saiyaara, a romantic drama by Yash Raj Films. What followed was nothing short of cinematic: the two were asked to compose and perform the film’s title track.

“Saiyaara tu toh badla nahin hai…”—the haunting refrain from the title track—has now resonated in cinemas, playlists, and reels. It has become a viral sensation, especially in Kashmir, where Bollywood is making a comeback. Srinagar’s INOX multiplex is once again packed, reminiscent of the buzz during Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, but this time driven by the Valley’s talent.

The song’s impact feels personal, too. For Faheem and Arslan, who once only dreamed of making music beyond their local scene, the track’s success feels surreal. In an emotional Instagram post, Faheem shared: “Forever grateful to Mohit Suri Sir for believing in me and Arslan, and trusting us with Saiyaara. It wouldn’t have been possible without Dada—Tanishk Bagchi—who’s been like a big brother and a guide.”

Faheem, a multidisciplinary artist from Srinagar, made his debut as a singer-songwriter in 2020 with Jhelum and gradually explored many genres. Arslan, a civil engineer turned composer, took the leap when he quit his job and convinced Faheem to come to Mumbai. While they had already gained recognition in the local music scene for their soulful tracks, they longed for a bigger stage.

Their journey has now reached a high point with Saiyaara, which has become more than just a song.

“We never imagined doing music for a film,” Faheem said. “That wasn’t even a conscious goal. To be able to just make music is a privilege—but this… this was a dream we didn’t dare to dream.”