Kyiv: The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians,” he said.

“This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today,” Podolyak said.

Russian troops from the direction of Belarus entered an area near the former nuclear power plant Chernobyl earlier on Thursday, as fighting continued across the country.

The mayor of the capital, Kyiv, said four metro stations would be used as air raid shelters, while the local Ukrainian leadership in the Donetsk region said Russian forces had hit a hospital there, killing four people.