JAMMU, MARCH 09: Jammu and Kashmir government has earmarked Rs. 150 crore for upgrading higher education infrastructure.

The government plans to develop faculty, research centers, and innovation hubs. This was revealed by Principal Secretary Higher Education, Rohit Kansal while reviewing Rashtriya Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Jammu University, Prof Manoj Kumar Dhar, Mission Director RUSA, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, Managing Director J&K Projects and Construction Corporation, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, Director Planning HED, GM Ganai, and other concerned officials.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the different projects undertaken under the RUSA Scheme which include various projects in Jammu University, Govt College of Engineering & Technology (GCET) Safapora, and GCET Janglot Kathua.

While reviewing the physical and financial status of projects of Jammu University under the RUSA Scheme, the Principal Secretary asked the varsity to furnish all the details of work done as well as fresh proposals under Rs 100 Crore grants, besides directing them to submit the latest physical and financial activities to MD RUSA for further submitting it to Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Regarding the status of works at GCET Safapora, he directed MD JKPCC to submit a proposal of pending works or additional works for timely completion of the vital project in the Higher Education map of J&K. Similarly, with regard to GCET Janglot, Kansal asked the concerned to pace up all the pending works at earliest for subsequent hand over of the project by April ending this year.

Further, he impressed upon the concerned to be proactive in the completion of projects and to further expedite the submission of the utilization certificates. He also directed MD RUSA to review all works under the domain of the scheme and remove all bottlenecks for early completion of the projects within given timelines. The meeting also reviewed the physical and financial status of pending works under RUSA I and other civil works under different components of the scheme.

During the meeting, Kansal sanctioned Rs 10 Crore for Research Tower at Jammu University, of which Rs 5 crore would be granted under CAPEX Budget during the next financial year. He also reaffirmed Government’s commitment to research infrastructure support for higher education institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier during the meeting, MD RUSA Dr. Sehrish informed the chair that during RUSA phase-I out of the approved outlay of Rs 269 Crore, Rs 260 Crore were released and of which Rs 95 Crore has been expended with UCs submitted for Rs 229 crore. Similarly, under RUSA phase-II, she informed that of Rs 284 Crore outlay, Rs 129 crore has been released and of which Rs 101 crore has been spent already with UCs submitted for Rs 57 crore works.

While discussing the RUSA phase-III, the Principal Secretary asked MD RUSA to prepare a draft list of projects so that that proposal could be subsequently prepared according to the need of the higher education institutions and colleges and submitted to the Ministry of Education.