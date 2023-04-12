Elon Musk has not paid over Rs 8.2 crore to Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde and now they are suing the Twitter boss.

As per media reports, Twitter’s ex-chief executive Parag Agrawal and two other former executives are suing the Elon Musk-owned social media platform for failing to cover more than $1mn in personal legal expenses, including those related to an investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Agrawal, Twitter’s former general counsel Vijaya Gadde and Ned Segal, former chief financial officer, were fired by Musk when he acquired the platform for $44bn in October.

They allege they have spent more than $1m out of pocket on legal fees related to shareholder lawsuits and government investigations.

“Plaintiffs have incurred significant expenses, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees and costs, in connection with several proceedings in which plaintiffs are involved by virtue of their former roles as officers of Twitter, and plaintiffs accordingly are entitled to advancement of those fees and costs,” the lawsuit said.

The suit, filed in Delaware chancery court, cites legal expenses related to a 2022 inquiry by the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) for which Agrawal and Segal provided testimony.