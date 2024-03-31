Rs 70 to Rs 1025: Grand Mufti revises Sadaqat-ul-Fitr amount

Srinagar, Mar 30: Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Saturday clarified that the Sadaqat-ul-Fitr amount ranges from Rs 70 to Rs 1025 per person depending upon the financial position of the family.

Talking to a local news agency, Grand Mufti said that Rs 70 per soul Sadaqat-ul-Fitr has been misinterpreted by the people and it is believed that Rs 70 is to be paid by one and all. “That’s not the case. Rs 70 is for the poor lot who are fighting hard to make ends meet. Similarly, Rs 750 (which is equivalent to 3 kgs of Cheese) is for the rich class and Rs 1025 is for the richest class per soul (as per 3 kg rate of raisins).

Quoting Hadith, Mufti Nasir said: “ Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Apostle enjoined the payment of one Sa’ of dates or one Sa’ of barley as Zakat-ul-Fitr on every Muslim slave or free, male or female, young or old, and he ordered that it be paid before the people went out to offer the ‘Id prayer. (One Sa’ = 3 Kilograms approx.)”

In another Hadith, “The Prophet ordered the people to pay Zakat-ul-Fitr before going to the Eid prayer.”

The Grand Mufti appealed to the people to pay Zakat-ul-Fitr as per their financial ability and as per set rules which are Rs 70 for the poorest, Rs 750 for the rich, and Rs 1025 for the richest class (per soul/per family). He said that money should reach the needy, destitute, orphans and widows, and those in need ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr so that they too can celebrate the festival. (With KNO inputs)