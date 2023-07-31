Indian architect, Mohammed Adil Khan from Uttar Pradesh, emerged as the inaugural recipient of a prestigious new prize in the UAE. The Gulf News, an esteemed English language newspaper, reported his momentous win during the press conference held on Thursday.

Currently employed as an interior design consultant for a real estate company in Dubai, Khan’s life has taken an extraordinary turn. His remarkable feat in winning the FAST 5 draw entitles him to receive Dh25,000 (equivalent to Rs 5.5 lakh) per month for the next 25 years.

Expressing his profound gratitude, Khan revealed that the timing of this win couldn’t have been more significant. As the sole provider for his family, he faced immense responsibilities, particularly after the untimely demise of his brother during the pandemic. Supporting his late brother’s family, as well as taking care of aged parents and a young five-year-old daughter, placed him in a financially demanding situation. The newfound financial stability brought about by the prize money has offered him much-needed relief during these challenging times.