A grandmother from Dorking, England, received an extraordinary birthday gift when she won a lottery worth £10,000 (approximately Rs 10.37 lakh) per month for the next 30 years. This generous monthly sum will continue to bless her for many years to come.

Doris Stanbridge, a 70-year-old resident of Dorking, Surrey, celebrated her milestone 70th birthday by purchasing a lottery ticket worth thousands of pounds. Her decision to try her luck was inspired during preparations for her birthday party when she discovered Money Spiders in her home, a spider species known for bringing good fortune to the household.

During her birthday festivities, Doris received an unexpected email from the National Lottery, the organization responsible for conducting lottery games. She logged into the app, initially anticipating a modest prize of £10 or something similar. However, what she read in the email left her in disbelief: “Congratulations, you’ve won £10K Thousand a month for 30 years.” In astonishment, she turned to her husband, Keith, asking if she had correctly interpreted the message. The incredulous moment was later confirmed, and Doris celebrated with a bottle of champagne.

The confirmation from the National Lottery, received the following morning by mail, was both exhilarating and surreal for Doris. She expressed her feelings, saying, “It still seems strange when I think about the win and the fact that I will receive that money every month for the next 30 years.” This unexpected windfall has provided her with a newfound motivation to aim for the century mark in her life, declaring, “It gives me a cause to live till I’m 100!”

In the wake of her fortunate win, Doris and her husband, Keith, have already started making some purchases. They acquired a new bed and an Airfryer, adding a touch of comfort and modernity to their lives. Additionally, they embarked on a family trip to Cornwall, enjoying quality time with their extended family. Plans for the future include renovating their 50-year-old home and a much-anticipated overseas vacation with their family.

The upcoming overseas trip holds special significance as it will mark the first flight for her grandson, making it a memorable experience for the entire family. Doris Stanbridge’s life took a thrilling turn when she secured her victory in The National Lottery’s Set For Life draw on August 3. The winning lottery numbers were 2, 11, 17, 30, 38, with a Life Ball of 3. This incredible stroke of luck promises a bright and secure future for the jubilant grandmother and her family.