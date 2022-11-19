Ankara: Chef Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae is under fire for sharing a customer’s restaurant bill amounting to Dirham 615,065 (Rs 1,36,84,485).

Turkish owner of the Nusr-Et steakhouse shared the UAE restaurant bill on Instagram and captioned it: “Quality is not expensive.”

The most expensive item on the bill is an order of five bottles of Petrus, which has come up to Dirham 325,000 (Rs 72,30,874). Another order of two bottles of Petrus 2009 is worth Dirham 200,000 (Rs 44,49,504). The Value Added Tax (VAT) of this bill alone is in excess of Dirham 29,000 (Rs 6,45,178). According to the image, the bill was racked up at the outlet in the Galleria on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

The drivers of Formula 1 came together for the 35-year-old German driver Sebastian Vettel, who is preparing to bid farewell to his F1 career this year, at the dinner given at the ‘Nusr-et’ restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to begin on Friday, November 18 with the first concert having taken place on Thursday, November 17 featuring international artists, Dave and Usher.

“I really don’t think this is a very intelligent way to showcase this man’s restaurant, prices, and lifestyle. [However] this type of post honestly just makes the massive majority of people around the world disturbed and unattracted to visiting any of the restaurants that may be in their city or in a destination they are visiting,” said a user

“Yea ok bro lol No matter how much money you have those prices are ridiculous,” said another

“This is lame, that amount of money will help a whole village from dying. This is horrible,” said third