RR vs MI Match: IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to take on the surging Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 50 of the IPL 2025 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Thursday, May 1.

Coming off a morale-boosting win over Gujarat Titans—powered by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s sensational century—RR finally snapped their five-match losing streak. With just six points and a net run rate of -0.349, the Riyan Parag-led side is clinging to slim playoff hopes and sits at eighth in the standings.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians have staged a remarkable comeback, climbing from ninth to second place after stringing together five consecutive wins. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, MI will be eyeing another strong performance to cement a top-two finish.

Pitch Preview – Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Expect a batting-friendly surface in Jaipur. The pitch is likely to offer consistent bounce and good pace, favoring batters in the initial stages. Bowlers, especially in the powerplay, will need to focus on discipline. Dew is expected to be a factor in the second innings, potentially making it tough for bowlers to grip the ball. Historically, chasing has been advantageous at this venue, with 39 of the 60 IPL matches here being won by the team batting second. While spinners could come into play as the surface wears, overall, it should be a high-scoring contest.