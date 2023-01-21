Srinagar: A Junior Assistant from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar was among five candidates across India who interacted through video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during the third Rozgar Mela.

Faisal Showkat Shah, who was appointed under Mission Mode Recruitment at NIT Srinagar in 2022 during the second Rozgar Mela. He was identified among the top performers of the Karmayogi Bharat platform and scored well in all eight courses. It is an online learning platform for newly inducted employees and officers.

PM Modi on Friday held a video conferencing interaction with Faisal and four others candidates across India. During the interaction, Faisal said he was selected on merit basis at NIT Srinagar and stated that he is the first from his family to get a government job.

After the introduction, Faisal also shared his experience of learning from the ‘Karmayogi Prarambh module. It is a platform for the online orientation course for the appointees.

PM said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfillment of the commitment of the government to accord the highest priority to employment generation in the country. He also distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, via video conferencing.

Director NIT Srinagar, Rakesh Sehgal congratulated Faisal for having one-to-one interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a proud moment for the entire institute, he said.

“During the past four years, many recruitment drives were conducted at NIT Srinagar. We have selected candidates on merit basis. We will continue to uphold the highest merit-based criteria for selection processes in future,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said Faisal was identified on the basis of top performance in Karmayogi Bharat platform. He set an example for other employees of the institution. They should take benefits from the Karmayogi Bharat platform, he said.

Institute Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said extended his greetings to Faisal for his top performance on Karmayogi Bharat platform. Dedicated employees can inspire their team members, creating more productive work environment, he said.

“It is important for every newly inducted employee to take benefits from Karmayogi Bharat platform. It is an opportunity to acquire new skills to aid in their career progression. The training makes employees feel motivated and enhances their job satisfaction and morale, he said.

Prof. Bukhari said nothing can be achieved without dedication. Helping hands are always there for those, who are passionate, hardworking and eager to work, he added.

Assistant Registrar (Administration), Mohammad Iqbal Dar said that under mission mode recruitment 21 faculty and 18 non-faculty members (Junior Assistants) were appointed at NIT Srinagar in 2022.

Iqbal Dar was also the Nodal Officer for the PM interaction program and Syed Alee (Technical officer) provided technical support for the entire session.