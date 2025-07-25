ROZ-E-YUVA organised under Mission YUVA at Budgam

BUDGAM, JULY 25: ROZ-E-YUVA under Mission YUVA was today organized by J&K Bank at the New Conference Hall, DC Office Complex Budgam under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-du-din, to facilitate distribution of sanction letters to Mission Yuva Aspirants.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of ADC Budgam, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah; CPO, Javaid Ahmad; Zonal Head J&K Bank (Budgam Zone), Fayaz Ahmad Bhat; Cluster Head J&K Bank, Assistant Director Employment, Lead District Manager Budgam, and various Branch Heads of J&K Bank operating in district.

Speaking on the occasion, DC, said, “Mission YUVA is a path-breaking initiative enabling our youth to transform from job seekers to job creators. He urged all beneficiaries to work diligently and take along others in their entrepreneurial journey, thereby uplifting society as a whole.”

Zonal Head J&K Bank, while addressing the participants, remarked, “J&K Bank is committed to empowering youth through financial support and guidance. This initiative will not only provide livelihood to individuals but also generate employment opportunities for others.”

After the ceremonial distribution, senior bank officials held an interactive session with the beneficiaries, addressing their queries and clarifying procedural aspects.