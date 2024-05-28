Rouble Nagi Art Foundation conducts workshop and menstrual hygiene drive

SOPORE: The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation organized a Women Empowerment Workshop and Menstrual Hygiene Drive in Dangerpora Sopore, North Kashmir today. This impactful event aimed to address the critical issues of women’s empowerment and menstrual hygiene, bringing much-needed awareness and resources to the region.

The workshop featured an engaging discussion with women from various areas of Sopore, focusing on the establishment of skill centers designed to foster economic independence and personal growth. These centers will provide vocational training and skill development opportunities, enabling women to contribute more effectively to their communities and achieve financial stability.

In conjunction with the empowerment workshop, Rouble Nagi led a comprehensive menstrual hygiene drive. This initiative distributed sanitary napkins to the women of the area and also discussed the implementation of Computer Centers in the area to promote independence and education to the women and children. The drive emphasized the importance of hygiene and sought to dispel myths and stigmas surrounding menstruation, fostering a supportive and informed community.

Rouble Nagi, the founder of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, expressed her dedication to these causes, stating, “Empowering women through education and skill development, while addressing fundamental health needs, is essential for building a stronger, more resilient community. We are committed to continuing our efforts in North Kashmir and beyond.”

The event was met with enthusiastic participation and gratitude from the local women, who welcomed the initiatives as significant steps towards their empowerment and well-being. The foundation aims to sustain these efforts by collaborating with local women of the valley to ensure ongoing support and development.