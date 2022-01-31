JAMMU, Jan 30: New satellite pictures sourced from Google images have raised doubts over the claims made by Roop Nagar evictees and the opposition.

Official records reveal that the land in Jammu, where the anti-encroachment drive was carried out on January 11, 2022, is part of the Roop Nagar Housing Colony set up by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA).

Over 2400 kanals of land were transferred by the government to JDA for establishing the housing colony.

Google map has shown that only two or three structures were existing on the land in 2007, while this number increased to more than a dozen by 2021. It has also been proved that there were no structures on the land for decades as claimed by some people.

A writ petition against the state and JDA was dismissed in August 1998. Later the LPA was also dismissed by the High Court.

In 2014, JDA conducted an anti-encroachment drive. After retrieving the land, JDA carved out Sector 6 on 88 Kanals of land. Of the 160 plots, 127 were allotted to applicants after a draw of lots during the NC-Congress coalition.

By 2015, the allottees got the lease deeds registered after making due payment to JDA during Mufti Sayeed-led PDP-BJP rule.

However, officials said people occupying the land did not allow the allottees to take possession and approached the High Court in 2014 by filing a fresh writ petition, which was dismissed.

Thereafter, people filed two writ petitions and obtained the status quo direction. These writ petitions also were dismissed by the division bench of the high court.

People also applied for the regularization of 10 Kanals and 13 Marlas of land under the Roshni Act. However, this application too was rejected by the district committee. Accordingly, the number of families increased from one to 27 families, who are presently claiming to be rehabilitated.