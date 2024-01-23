SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday said that robust security measures have been put in place ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bidhuri, said that the current stability in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is due to the measures taken by the LG-led administration and cooperation by the public. He also urged the people to actively participate in the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

“The requisite security arrangements are already in place. It’s only because of the cooperation of the people and security forces, and the able guidance of our LG that we have the situation where there is no need of any curbs. I would request people to come forward and join the Republic Day celebrations,” he said. (KNS)

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)