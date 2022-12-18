Srinagar: A one day Continuing Medical Education on Programmatic Management of Tuberculosis Preventive Treatment (PMTPT) was organised in the Government Medical College Baramulla today on under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

The CME was conducted by the Departments of Chest Medicine and Pediatrics in collaboration with Center for Health Research and Innovation (CHRI), project implementing agency for JEET (Joint Effort for Elimination of Tuberculosis).

The focus of the CME was TB Preventive Treatment in close contacts of Pulmonary TB patients and other high risk groups including children less than 5 years and people living with HIV and other immunocompromised conditions.

The Inaugural address was delivered by the Principal GMC Baramulla Dr. (Prof.) Ruby Reshi who stressed upon the need for conducting such kind of training and orientation programmes keeping in view the prevalence of Tuberculosis in our community.

Head of Department of Community Medicine Dr. (Prof.) Abdul Majeed Ganaie threw light on the National Strategic Plan for Elimination of Tuberculosis in India by 2025. The Resource persons included Dr. ShumailBashir Assistant Professor Department of Chest Medicine and Dr Waseem Iqbal, Assistant professor Department of Pediatrics GMC Baramulla who delivered talks on Adult and Pediatric Tuberculosis and TPT respectively.

The CME was attended by Heads of Departments, faculty members, consultants, and junior doctors from all specialties in GMC Baramulla. The state lead for Project JEET Dr Zahid Sarfaraz Khan and District Supervisor Kifayat Hussain Wani spoke on the achievements of JEET as far as implementation of PMTPT in J&K is concerned.

The District Tuberculosis Officer, Baramulla, Dr Rehana Gulzar elaborated the district level scenario of TB Preventive Therapy. Dr. Parvaiz Sajad Shah, MOTC Bandipora shared his experiences at the field level. The session ended vote of thanks and felicitation ceremony of the Resource Persons and the faculty members.