RO B’la PC flags-off SVEEP-Express train

BARAMULLA: In a significant initiative aimed at promoting voter awareness and encouraging maximum electoral participation, the SVEEP-Express train was today flagged-off from Baramulla Railway Station.

The initiative was made possible with a seamless collaboration between district administration Baramulla and the Northern Railways.

The SVEEP-Express train, carrying more than 200 enthusiastic new voters, was ceremoniously flagged-off by Minga Sherpa, the Returning Officer (RO) 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency (PC), from the Baramulla Railway Station under the ECI’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program.

This special train journey symbolizes the commitment of the ECI to ensure that every eligible citizen is informed, motivated, and equipped to participate in the democratic process.

On the occasion, Minga Sherpa emphasized the importance of voting and the critical role that new voters play in shaping the future of the country, and encouraged every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote on 20th of May, the day 1-Baramulla PC goes to poll.

During the course of the journey, the SVEEP-Express train passed through several stations within the territorial limits of 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, with on-boarders engaging with first-time voters, educating them about the electoral process, and highlighting the importance of their participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.