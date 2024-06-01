Rising Night Temps Across J&K, Except Gulmarg

Amid forecast for isolated light rain and thunders over Kashmir and Pirpanjal region and hot and dry weather in the plains of Jammu division, night temperature recorded an increase in J&K except Gulmarg on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.0°C against 13.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 12.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 8.4°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 11.2°C against 9.3°C and it was 0.1°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.7°C against 10.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 6.0°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 30.1°C against 28.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.6°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 16.2°C, Batote 17.9°C and Bhaderwah 12.2°C, he said.

Regarding forecast, he said, light rain/thunder are expected at isolated places with gusty winds at few places. From June 3-4, he said, generally dry weather is expected in J&K.

From June 5-7, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder is likely at many places with gusty winds at few places. From June 8-9, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected.

“Generally hot & dry weather with heat wave over plains of Jammu Division during June 2-4,” he said, adding, “No Heat wave over Kashmir Division during next 8 days.” (GNS)

