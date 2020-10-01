‘Rising Kashmir’ reporter dies of heart attack

Srinagar: In a tragic incident, a senior correspondent of Srinagar based English daily newspaper ‘Rising Kashmir’ died of heart attack on Thursday afternoon in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that Javid Ahmad, senior correspondent with the newspaper died in Pattan when he was travelling to Srinagar.

An official said that Javid, who was in his late 20s, suffered a massive heart attack near Pattan while travelling in a passenger vehicle.

He said that Javid was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Tragic and Shocking. Such a young and promising professional snatched away in his prime. Our sincere condolences. May God grant eternal peace to his soul and grant his family the fortitude to bear such a huge loss @diprjk https://t.co/ca8F7LbrVo — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) October 1, 2020

‘Rising Kashmir’ Editor Hafiz Ayaz Gani told KNS that Javed’s demise was a personal loss to him.

” We all are heartbroken due to the loss of Javed,” he told KNS over phone while he was on way to Javid’s residence.

Javid is a resident of Watergam area of Rafiabad and was working with the Rising Kashmir as senior correspondent for many years now.

Within the journalistic community, Javid was considered one of the most hardworking reporters.

He had married earlier this year.

The Kashmir Monitor is shocked over the tragic death of Javid and offers its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.