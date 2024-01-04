New Delhi: Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL), a joint venture company of NHPC Limited and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC), has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited, for off-take of power generated from 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project, Kishtwar.

The agreement has been signed for the offtake of power for 40 years from the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the project and as per power allocation to be notified by the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India.

The PPA was signed in Jaipur on 3rd January 2024 in the presence of senior officers of RHPCL & Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited.