Missing in action after the death of boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty is all set to return to showbiz after a hiatus of three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the makers of the reality show MTV Roadies announced the actress as one of the gang leaders for their 19th edition. She had started her career with MTV has gone back home with this show.

In the video, referencing the tough turn her life had taken after the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea is heard saying, Äap ko kya laga, main waapas nahi aaongi, darr jaaongi? Darne ki baari kissi aur ki hai (You thought I won’t return, will run away scared? Now, it is someone’s else turn to be scared).”

In a statement Rhea spoke about being a part of this season of MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand. “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow gang leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!” she said.