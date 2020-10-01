Return of Kashmiri students to Pakistan: NC expresses gratitude to EAM Jaishankar

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir National Conference on Thursday expressed gratitude to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for facilitating the return of Kashmiri students to Pakistan and allowing them to continue with their studies there.

Member Parliament Anantnag, Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi while expressing gratitude to Jaishankar said: “I raised the issue in the Parliament and subsequently met S Jaishankar with the request that the students should be allowed to go back to their colleges in Pakistan as they have to sit for their annual exams. The minister shared our concern and has now thankfully facilitated the return of Kashmiri medical students in Kashmir back to Pakistan.”

ALSO READ: https://www.thekashmirmonitor.net/medical-colleges-on-other-side-of-kashmir-require-permission-from-india-mci/

He further said, “Jaishankar had earlier helped these Kashmiri students to evacuate from Pakistan during the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic earlier in 2020. We are thankful to Jaishankar for facilitating the return of these students back to Pakistan and helping them save a full academic year.”

Meanwhile, Masoodi reiterated his request to the concerned ministry to allow 17 medical students who have completed their course from different colleges of Mirpur and surrounding areas to sit for FMGE. He appealed for a one time exception for all those students who have worked hard for 5 years to get their degrees and practice as professional doctors once they successfully appear in the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination.