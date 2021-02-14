Resumption of academic activity: 12 colleges in J&K likely to open on odd-even basis

Srinagar: The government on Sunday said that the colleges in winter zones of Jammu and Kashmir divisions with huge students enrollment will likely function in odd-even or staggered manner formula.

Top officials of the Higher Education Department said there was huge enrollment of students in around 12 colleges of Kashmir valley and winter zones of Jammu division in which odd-even formula or staggered manner mechanism may be followed.

SMC workers spray disinfectant during sanitation drive ahead of re-opening of the colleges from tomorrow, at a College in Srinagar on Sunday, Feb 14, 2021. KM/Umar Ganie



The official said that the department has not taken the final decision yet as to whether this mechanism will be followed or not but keeping in view the student enrollment of these colleges, odd-even or staggered manner formula will be the best options to observe the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) in these establishments.

“The colleges with only PG and integrated courses are not having any huge student enrolment and the department is of view that there was no issue in holding normal regular classes,” the official said.

Pertinently, in the last week of January, the government said that Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir will re-open for physical academic activities from February-1 and 15 respectively.

SMC workers spray disinfectant during sanitation drive ahead of re-opening of the colleges from tomorrow, at a College in Srinagar on Sunday, Feb 14, 2021. KM/Umar Ganie

Commissioner Secretary to the Government for Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella said that the colleges in JK will reopen on February-1 and 15 respectively.

In the meantime, Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has also said that the physical academic activities in all schools of the division will resume from March-01—(KNO)