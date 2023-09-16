SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 16: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners regarding resolving of PM Package & minority category Employees’ issues of urgent nature within a couple of working days.

He directed them to address service related issues including leave and salaries and place of posting.

He instructed all HoDs to follow these directions and ensure compliance without any delay.

Div Com asked the Deputy Commissioners to submit the status of the action taken report.