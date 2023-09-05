The body of non-local who had drowned in river Jhelum in Panzinara area of Shalteng in Srinagar outskirts was fished out after two days on Tuesday morning.

Reports indicate that a non-local, identified as 20-year-old Mohammad Zubair, son of Mohammad Nizam, a resident of Uttar Pradesh currently residing in Maloora, drowned in the Jhelum River in Panzinara on Sunday afternoon while fishing.

They said soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched by River Police Srinagar, SDRF and after two days his body was fished out from Jhelum this morning in Panzinara.

Meanwhile body has been dispatched to hospital for medico-legal formalities, after which body will be handed to legal heirs.