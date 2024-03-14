English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Thursday, March 14th 2024
Today's Paper

Repair Work Continues on Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Traffic Police Department

by
1 min read
highway
Representational picture

Following landslides and falling rocks, the J&K Traffic department confirms ongoing restoration work on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Travelers are advised to avoid NH-44 until the road is cleared.

The department reports blockages at various points between Nashri and Banihal, including Dalwas, Mehar, Gangroo, Mom Passi, Lower Nachlana, and Kishtwari Pathar due to mudslides and falling rocks.

“Numerous heavy vehicles are trapped between Dalwas and Banihal. Restoration efforts are underway. Please refrain from traveling on NH-44 until further notice,” stated the official.

For the latest updates, please contact TCU:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103
Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103
Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043
Udhampur: 8491928625

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading