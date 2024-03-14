Repair Work Continues on Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Traffic Police Department

Following landslides and falling rocks, the J&K Traffic department confirms ongoing restoration work on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Travelers are advised to avoid NH-44 until the road is cleared.

The department reports blockages at various points between Nashri and Banihal, including Dalwas, Mehar, Gangroo, Mom Passi, Lower Nachlana, and Kishtwari Pathar due to mudslides and falling rocks.

“Numerous heavy vehicles are trapped between Dalwas and Banihal. Restoration efforts are underway. Please refrain from traveling on NH-44 until further notice,” stated the official.

For the latest updates, please contact TCU:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625