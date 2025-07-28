Renowned Kashmiri Comedian Bashir Kotur Passes Away

Srinagar: Celebrated Kashmiri comedian Bashir Kotur passed away on Monday at his residence, a day after being discharged from the hospital.

Family sources told news agency that Kotur had been battling stomach cancer, liver damage, and gall bladder complications. He had recently been admitted to the ICU in critical condition. Despite his discharge yesterday, his health worsened, leading to his demise earlier today.

Bashir Kotur, known for his sharp wit, cultural satire, and decades-long contribution to Kashmiri entertainment, leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Tributes have been pouring in from artists, public figures, and admirers across the Valley, mourning the loss of a beloved icon.