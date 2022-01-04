Do you know why Bollywood actor Salman Khan wears a turquoise bracelet?

Many fans have always wondered why the superstar wears the bracelet with the bluestone on it all the time.

In a throwback video that is doing the rounds on the internet, at an international event, Salman was asked about his signature bracelet by a media person.

“My father has always worn this. And growing up, it used to look cool on his hand… how kids play with things, I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started working, he got me the exact one. This stone is called firoza. Apparently, there are only two living stones, that’s what they say. One is akik and another is firoza. This is the turquoise (firoza),” he said.

Salman said firoza stone can sense negativity and it gets cracked every time it senses evil. “What happens with this is that if there’s any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, it gets veins in them and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone,” he said.

Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15, which is in its final leg. He was bitten by a non-venomous snake and had to be hospitalized on the eve of his birthday.

On the work front, he will resume the shooting of the highly anticipated film Tiger 3 soon. In Tiger 3, Shah Rukh will be seen in an extended cameo. Salman is also set to begin work on the `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and `No Entry’ sequel.