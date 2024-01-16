JAMMU, JANUARY 16: Secretary Information Department, Rehana Batul today conducted a comprehensive review of the department’s working at the Civil Secretariat here.

Director of Information & PR, Jatin Kishore; Special Secretary Information Department, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad; Director of Finance (Information), Joint Director Information Jammu, Atul Gupta;

Joint Director Information (Headquarters), Veveik Puri, Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohd Aslam Khan; Deputy Directors Information, Films Production Officer, Field Publicity Officers, Accounts Officer, and other concerned attended the meeting.

At the outset of meeting, Director Information, Jatin Kishore highlighted the department’s achievements, including exemplary media coverage of the G20 Summit, the launch of a revamped departmental website in November 2023, and the adoption of a new logo in July last year.

Joint Director (Headquarters), Veveik Puri provided a detailed presentation, offering valuable insights into the department’s work profile and major policies, including Media Policy 2020 among others.

He informed the meeting about the department’s successful participation in the International Film Festival 2023 in Goa. Secretary Batul praised the department, stating that over 300 film shooting permissions have been granted in Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing the department’s commitment and responsiveness to the film industry both nationally and internationally.

Acknowledging the positive response from filmmakers during the festival, the Secretary remarked that DIPR’s participation at IFF 2023 at Goa was wonderful, sending a positive message to filmmakers in India and abroad.

Expressing her vision for the department, she urged, “Trainings are crucial and should be a regular affair. The provision of the latest state-of-the-art equipment is essential for our staff to remain abreast of with ever changing environs.”

“Collaboration with national premier institutions for trainings is a step forward,” she added.

The Secretary also appreciated the routine work of the Public Relations section of the department for their dedication to providing real-time information and disseminating it to the public through press releases.

She emphasized that the PR wing of the department serves as the primary arm, responsible for disseminating programs, schemes, and other government initiatives exclusively to the public.

The meeting extensively discussed issues related to journalist accreditation, newspaper empanelments/dempanelments, and the renovation of DIPR offices in districts, Jammu, and Srinagar.

