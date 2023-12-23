ANANTNAG: Chinar Town Bijbehara embraced the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra with unparalleled enthusiasm, marking a momentous occasion in the town’s rich history.

The yatra, a poignant reflection of government’s unwavering commitment to citizen welfare and transformative development, witnessed participation of Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Rehana Batul, in Bijbehara. At Chinar Town Bijbehara, Commissioner Secretary, Rehana Batul, underscored government’s dedication to citizen welfare and transformative developmental endeavors.

Engaging with the local community during the yatra, Rehana Batul assessed progress on various Central Government schemes in the region. She highlighted the tangible benefits of flagship initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and more. The resonance of these key initiatives echoed through personal stories shared under “Meri Kahani Meri Zabani,” vividly illustrating transformative effects on individuals’ lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

In interactions with beneficiaries, Commissioner Secretary Rehana Batul felicitated and handed over certificates for schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (G) and PM Awas Yojana (U). Appreciation letters were presented for outstanding achievements under Jal Jeevan Mission, PMeGP, and Swacch Bharat Mission.

The symbolic arrival of Viksit Bharat Rath in Bijbehara epitomizes government’s unwavering commitment to public welfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recorded message amplified as participants shared success stories, emphasizing tangible benefits from government welfare schemes.

Commissioner Secretary emphasized the vision behind Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, focusing on widespread awareness, reaching the unreached, facilitating the utilization of government welfare schemes, and Saturation of Schemes. The yatra has played a pivotal role in fostering development, promoting engagement with government schemes, and achieving saturation under citizen-centric programs.