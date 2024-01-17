JAMMU: The Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj will empanel premier institutes in Jammu and Kashmir as Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) for implementation of flagship placement-linked skilling scheme, and converge with associated departments, banks and training institutes for outcomes-based skilling and placement initiative.

Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary took a comprehensive review of the placement-linked skill training program Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) in Jammu and Kashmir, need for capacity building of rural youth and expansion of scheme.

It was decided to approach and assist the premier government education institutions of repute for engagement as PIAs for a credible skilling and placement endeavour of the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Emphasizing the need for greater rationality in the selection and training process for youth, Dr Shahid Iqbal directed officers to explore the possibility of incorporating government educational and technical institutions as Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) in this program.

Secretary highlighted the importance of selecting deserving candidates for training and ensuring effective supervision of the training process. He stressed the need to clarify the program’s initial stages, training procedures, and prospects for participants.

Referring to the success of schemes Mumkin and Tejaswini of Mission Youth J&K, Dr Shahid suggested understanding such programs to derive benefits from their experiences, and replication of best practices. He said that skill development is only beneficial when paired with sustainable employment for the youth.

Dr Shahid Iqbal encouraged exploring self-employment opportunities, considering the current environment’s potential in this realm. He asked the officers of the program management unit to explore the possibilities of including the Indian Institute of Management Jammu, Indian Institute of Technology Kashmir, SKUAST University, Jammu University, Kashmir University, Schools of Business Management, and other such government educational and technical institutions as PAIs in the program, and to seek full support from RSETIs and Krishi Vigyan Kendras as well.

He stressed on the need to register state cooperative societies and semi-government agencies as PAIs as well.

Recognizing the importance of robust infrastructure, Dr Shahid Iqbal directed officers to seek capacity building analysis from prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs. He further emphasized the crucial role of technical, financial, and managerial support in any program’s success.

Stressing the need for strong political will and administrative backing, Secretary envisioned DDU-GKY as a mission-driven initiative with the potential to significantly improve the lives of thousands of young people in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also discussed possibilities for integrating DDU-GKY with the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) to offer skill training to youth from families who receive 100 days of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Rakesh Gupta, CEO of DDUGKY J&K, Joint Director Planning Kamal Kumar Sharma, and other officials attended the meeting.